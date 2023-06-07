The FUGEES Reunite Live Performance at Roots Picnic. (Video)

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Roots Picnic went down in Philadelphia over the weekend and featured Lauryn Hill performing the 25th anniversary of her classic album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Fans in attendance were treated to a surprise: The Fugees’ reunion.

Addressing the crowd, Hill revealed that the 25th anniversary of The Fugees wasn’t able to get rolling because of COVID, but she decided to bring out some friends, Pras and Wyclef Jean, for some fun. The Fugees hit the stage backed by The Roots.

“My brothers, my brothers, these are my brothers,” Hill said to the crowd.

Will this be there last performance together?

Check out the Fugees reunion performance via Ambrosia For Heads Youtube below.