Tupac Shakur sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur receives his star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The late great Tupac Shakur finally received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 7 in LA. Some of the celebrity guests included YG, Mike Epps, Big Boy and DJ Quik.

The star is located on the 6200 block of Hollywood Blvd, in front of the famous Amoeba Records at the corner of Argyle.

Tupac sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur received the star on Hollywood Boulevard, alongside radio host Kurt “Big Boy” Alexander, who emceed the event, and director Allen Hughes, who recently worked on a docu series about Tupac’s life.

“Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great,” Sekyiwa said at the unveiling event. “And as his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold. “Sekyiwa spoke about Shakur’s goals, including his teenage dream of one day having his own star on the Walk of Fame. Today, we’re not just honoring a star on the ground, but we are honoring the work and the passion that he’s put into making his dreams come true,” she said, getting emotional. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today. And once again, he has made us all extremely proud. We love you, Tupac.”

Do you think Tupac would have been a better actor than rapper?