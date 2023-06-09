Tobe Nwigwe & Director Steven Caple Jr. Talk New Transformers: Rise Of The Beast Movie & More!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Transformers: Rise Of The Beast movie hits theaters today and we talk all about it with Tobe Nwigwe & Director Steven Caple Jr.!

You may be used to see Tobe and his wife “Fat “on the gram going viral while dropping deep and thought provoking bars in a clean mint green get up but the Nigerian-American rapper is making waves on the big screen too! He plays the character Reek in the film, his first major role in a national film. We sat down with Nwigwe and director Steven Caple Jr. who also happens to be the first ever Black director in the Transformers franchise history, to talk about the new saga of Transformers, the dope soundtrack, behind the scenes bloopers and more.

