Wake County Animal Shelter Launches Special Campaign For Kitties!

It is National Adopt A Shelter Cat Month, so the Wake County Animal Center is hosting a special feline-only adoption event where people can name their price and take home any cat that is more than six months old.

Right now, there are 16 cats and 19 kittens available for adoption on the adoption floor. There are also another 207 kittens in foster, but only 7 are available for adoption at this time.

If you are ready to adopt a cat or kitten this month, check out their adoption gallery online or come by the center to see them for yourself! The shelter is open for adoptions daily from noon to 6pm, seven days a week. The Wake County Animal Center is located at 820 Beacon Lake drive, near intersection of I-440 and New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.