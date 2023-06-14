Da’Vinchi & Ajiona Alexus Talk New Lifetime Movies Produced By Mary J. Blige!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

June marks African American Music Appreciation Month and the Lifetime Movie Network is honoring that by celebrating women in music in more ways than one. Both Keyshia Cole and our girl Mary j. Blige have films releasing on the network this month inspired by their live and musical works.

Mary J. Blige is the executive producer of two new films, Real Love & Stregth of A Woman. Lore’l and Kyle kicked it with the stars of the films Da’Vinchi and Ajiona Alexus. You may know and love them from the hit Starz series BMF, executive produced by 50 Cent but get ready to see them in a entire new light with the debut of these two new films.

Unlike their BMF roles and far away from the hustling streets of Detroit, the two now play the roles of Kendra and Ben. 18-year-old Kendra (Alexus) embarks on a journey for the first time at an HBCU in Charlotte, North Carolina and falls in love with her classmate Ben, against the approval of her parents. The two love journey is followed and we catch up with them 15 years later during the sequel in, Strength of a Woman. Watch our full interview below and make sure you check out both films on Lifetime premiering June 10th and 14th.

