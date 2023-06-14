Radio One Exclusives

BREAKING: Boosie Badazz Arrested By Feds After Court Appearance

Published on June 14, 2023

Boosie Badazz In Concert - Houston, TX

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

TMZ is reporting that rapper Boosie Badazz was arrested by federal agents Wednesday afternoon (June 14). To make matters worse, it happened as he was getting out of another legal matter.

A spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney’s office confirmed that the southern MC was in court in regards to a May 6 traffic stop arrest, when officers found two handguns.

NBC 7 San Diego reported that Boosie, real name Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., pleaded not guilty to felony possession of a firearm. The case was dismissed during Wednesday’s hearing.

Unfortunately for Boosie, federal agents were waiting outside the courtroom. He was promptly arrested after the hearing.

At press time, the circumstances around the new arrest are unknown.

This is a developing story.

