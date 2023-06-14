Jeezy Releasing His First Book “Adversity for Sale” in August 2023

Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins is getting ready to deliver a new book, Adversity for Sale: You Gotta Believe.

The book will capture the motivating essence of his albums and detail what he has learned throughout his journey in an attempt to help people sidestep the mistakes he encountered. The new book is set to detail the rules and principles that the hip-hop mogul learned to keep him going and climb the Billboard charts.

“Sometimes you have to go through some things—even some things that are excruciating and that you think you’ll never survive—in order to get where you want to be,” says Jenkins. Through this book, his goal is to give everyone from the block to the boardroom a message of hope to get through their days.

“In this 50th year anniversary of Hip Hop, there is no one we’d rather partner with than Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins,” said Matt Baugher, publisher of HarperCollins Leadership. “Adversity for Sale details not only his remarkable story but the depths of knowledge he has to pass on to others. This book is his latest contribution to modern culture and we’re all better for it.”

Adversity for Sale will be available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook with Jenkins narrating. You can pre-order today here.