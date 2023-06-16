Television

Tyler Perry First African American to Own Two Major TV Networks

Published on June 16, 2023

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

From sleeping in his car to owning BET.

Congratulations Tyler Perry has gained controlling interests in BET, BET+ and VH1

It has been widely reported that Perry, Diddy and TV station billionaire Byron Allen coveted the network that was originally founded by Bob Johnson in 1981. It is currently owned by Paramount Global but was reported that Perry had finalized the deal.

