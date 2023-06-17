Lil Uzi Vert Promises Fans New Album Release Is “Weeks Away”

Lil Uzi Vert has provided fans with an update on his forthcoming album, The Pink Tape.
Lil Uzi Vert recently shared an update with music fans regarding his highly-anticipated upcoming album, The Pink Tape. The rapper shared the artwork for the project on his Instagram story on Friday, June 16th, in addition to posting a video of himself assuring fans the album would be out within weeks. “It’s the m*********ng countdown. We weeks away. I’m telling ya’ll, I’ma come correct. I’ma come correct. You know me, I’m crazy. Even if I have to drop it myself, it’s coming out at the end of the month,” Uzi stated. Check out the announcements below.
-
[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former "Cabaret" Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Tyler Perry First African American to Own Two Major TV Networks
-
President Biden announced Jackson, Mississippi will Receive $115 Million to Resolve Water Crisis
-
Floyd Mayweather Jr-John Gotti III Fight Ends in Complete Havoc[WATCH]
-
Tyler Perry, Diddy, 50 Cent, Shaquille O’Neal, trying to buy BET
-
DC Young Fly Speaks Out Via Instagram Regarding Jacky Oh’s Death ‘You Are The Greatest Mother I Know’
-
NC High School Senior Prank Leaves 7 Students Charged
-
Don’t Miss The Rocky Mount Juneteenth Celebration