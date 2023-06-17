Lil Uzi Vert Promises Fans New Album Release Is “Weeks Away”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Uzi Vert recently shared an update with music fans regarding his highly-anticipated upcoming album, The Pink Tape. The rapper shared the artwork for the project on his Instagram story on Friday, June 16th, in addition to posting a video of himself assuring fans the album would be out within weeks. “It’s the m*********ng countdown. We weeks away. I’m telling ya’ll, I’ma come correct. I’ma come correct. You know me, I’m crazy. Even if I have to drop it myself, it’s coming out at the end of the month,” Uzi stated. Check out the announcements below.