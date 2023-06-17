Entertainment News

Lil Uzi Vert Promises Fans New Album Release Is “Weeks Away”

Published on June 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Lil Uzi Vert has provided fans with an update on his forthcoming album, The Pink Tape.

2018 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Lil Uzi Vert recently shared an update with music fans regarding his highly-anticipated upcoming album, The Pink Tape. The rapper shared the artwork for the project on his Instagram story on Friday, June 16th, in addition to posting a video of himself assuring fans the album would be out within weeks. “It’s the m*********ng countdown. We weeks away. I’m telling ya’ll, I’ma come correct. I’ma come correct. You know me, I’m crazy. Even if I have to drop it myself, it’s coming out at the end of the month,” Uzi stated. Check out the announcements below.

RELATED TAGS

lil uzi vert

More from K97.5
Black Music Month Non-Branded Graphics
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close