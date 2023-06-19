Deion Sanders May Have Foot Amputated

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Coach Prime and his medical team are concerned at how much the circulation to his foot has deteriorated.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is facing the very real prospect of having his foot amputated due to ongoing medical complications.

The blood flow problem dates back to his time at Jackson State University in Mississippi which led to the amputation of two of his toes and forced him to miss three games in 2021.

Now, on the eve of the start of the 2023-24 college football season, the man known as “Prime Time” and “Coach Prime” is trying to figure out the best course of action to take to enable him to stay on the sidelines for the entire year.

We will keep you updated on what happen.