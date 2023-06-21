Radio One Exclusives

Killer Mike Teases Andre 3000’s New Album Is On The Way

Published on June 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Shade 45 Presents Killer Mike Live Powered By SiriusXM Pandora At Samsung 837 NYC

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Killer Mike is on a great run after releasing his album “MICHAEL,” which has received a ton of praise from critics and fans. During a sit down with Sway from Sway In the Morning, Killer Mike talked about his song SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS which featured the legendary Andre 3000.

 

During the talk, Killer Mike revealed that Andre 3000 has more music on the way and also a possible album. ‘Yeah, I think we’ll fly out in a couple of weeks to go listen to it”, Mike said. The two continued to talk and Saway mentioned how he’s heard numerous songs and that there were more in the stash.

Hopefully, there is music on the way from Andre 3000. It’s important to note, the Atlanta native hasn’t released any solo projects in a while. Before his SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS feature, Andre was last featured on Kanye West’s 2021 Donda in the song, Life of the Party.

Outkast Promotional Visit In Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Fans have been waiting a long time for new music from Andre 3000. His sightings have been sporadic, leading to an air of mystery around his activities. He has been known to attend fashion shows, film festivals, and cultural events. He’s known to pop up every now and then, but fans know that he rather physically touch the community than shine in the camera.

Could there be something new coming from the unique Andre 3000?

 

READ MORE

André 3000 Featured In New Supreme Campaign

André 3000 Explains Why “Life Of The Party” Didnt Make ‘Donda’ Album

10 Little Known Facts About The Mysterious André 3000

 

Killer Mike Teases Andre 3000’s New Album Is On The Way  was originally published on hot1009.com

RELATED TAGS

Andre 3000 Killer Mike

More from K97.5
Black Music Month Non-Branded Graphics
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close