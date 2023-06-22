Why Did Ice Spice Turn Down 2023 XXL Freshman Spot?

XXL Magazine’s annual Freshman Class list has been a highly-contested tradition to scope out rappers on the rise. Over the years, we have seen J.Cole, Kendrick, Nipsey Hussle, and many others who have been catapulted to the upper echelon of the rap game. So, obviously, the new breed of rappers would jump at the chance to be on the list.

Everyone, that is, except for Ice Spice.

On Wednesday (June 21), XXL dropped the cover featuring this year’s Freshman Class, including GloRilla, Finesse2Tymes, Lola Brooke, SleazyWorld Go and others who have made an impact in Hip-Hop over the last year.

As soon as the cover dropped, many wondered why the “Princess Diana” rapper, who recently netted over 1 billion streams on Spotify, didn’t make the list.

Well, according to TMZ Hip Hop, Ice allegedly couldn’t commit to XXL due to her schedule. She claims that she’s been swamped with festival bookings, cover shoots, and feature requests. Therefore, she didn’t have time to fulfill all of XXL’s requirements to be a part of the Freshman Class.

However, XXL’s Editor-In-Chief Vanessa Satten is telling a different story.

After TMZ’s article was posted on Twitter, Satten responded with a very interesting tweet: “Not really the whole story or whole excuse given but ok.”

She would reiterate her stance in a response to music journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy, saying, “You know this is not really the whole story or whole excuse given but someone’s trying to get in front of it first…”

So what is the true story? Does Ice Spice think that she’s simply too good for XXL, or is she genuinely too busy to commit? Only time will tell.