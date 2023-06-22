Mary J. Blige Turns 2 of Her Classic Songs “Real Love” and “Strength of a Woman” into a Lifetime Movie

The message she sung in “Real Love” is the inspiration behind it all, 31 years later and she shares “that’s been the strongest song in my journey. That’s what I’ve been searching for all my life, for real love and people. But then I’ve finally been working on myself and found it in myself.”

Reflecting on the beginning of her career, she remembered always searching for love “in someone else and always a relationship,” she added “always a man, always someone that helped me prop myself up and feel better about myself. So, it was a real heavy self-hatred,” she adds. “That’s what I remember, and [that’s] why this is such a glorious, amazing, rejoicing moment. Because the head place I’m in is beyond where I was. And I found that real love and real love is myself.”

Part one of the film follows 18-year-old Kendra, played by Ajiona Alexus, as she goes away for college at an HBCU in North Carolina. On a scholarship, she is determined to focus on her academics but loses some of that focus when she develops a relationship with her photo class partner Ben, who is played by Da’Vinchi.

After experiencing trials and tribulations, Kendra decides she has to leave Ben alone to pursue her dreams. Part two, Strength of a Woman, named after her 12th studio album, finds Kendra 15 years later. She is now a successful photographer in a failing marriage, ready to own the decisions she’s made for the life she thought she wanted until her and Ben are reunited and she has the find the strength within her to take back control of her life and be willing to accept the love that Ben is offering.

Real Love and Strength of a Woman are streaming now on Lifetime.

Check out this trailer via @TheRealMaryJBlige IG