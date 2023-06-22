J. Cole is Officially Part-Owner of the Charlotte Hornets

J. Cole, as part of The Buyer Group, picked up majority shares for $3 billion.
It looks like the Charlotte Hornets’ biggest fan is now a member of the roster after picking up part ownership of the NBA team thanks to the G.O.A.T. himself, Michael Jordan.
J. Cole is officially now a part-owner of the Charlotte Hornets after purchasing Michael Jordan’s majority stake in the organization.
The Hornets released a statement on Friday, June 16, revealing J. Cole as part of The Buyer Group — led by Gabe Plotkin, already a minority owner within the Hornets, Rick Schnall, previously a minority owner with the Atlanta Hawks, and country singer Eric Church — who reportedly purchased the franchise from Jordan for $3 billion. The NBA legend had bought the team in 2010 for $275 million and will hold onto a minority stake in the organization.
Do you all think J. Cole is going to put himself in the game?
-
[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former "Cabaret" Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Tyler Perry First African American to Own Two Major TV Networks
-
President Biden announced Jackson, Mississippi will Receive $115 Million to Resolve Water Crisis
-
Houston Icon Big Pokey Passes Away at 45
-
Floyd Mayweather Jr-John Gotti III Fight Ends in Complete Havoc[WATCH]
-
Tyler Perry, Diddy, 50 Cent, Shaquille O’Neal, trying to buy BET
-
Don’t Miss The Rocky Mount Juneteenth Celebration
-
Russell Simmons Dragged For Filth By Daughter & Kimora, Twitter Piles On