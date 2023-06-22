J. Cole is Officially Part-Owner of the Charlotte Hornets

J. Cole is officially now a part-owner of the Charlotte Hornets after purchasing Michael Jordan’s majority stake in the organization.

The Hornets released a statement on Friday, June 16, revealing J. Cole as part of The Buyer Group — led by Gabe Plotkin, already a minority owner within the Hornets, Rick Schnall, previously a minority owner with the Atlanta Hawks, and country singer Eric Church — who reportedly purchased the franchise from Jordan for $3 billion. The NBA legend had bought the team in 2010 for $275 million and will hold onto a minority stake in the organization.

Do you all think J. Cole is going to put himself in the game?