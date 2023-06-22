Listen Live
J. Cole is Officially Part-Owner of the Charlotte Hornets

Published on June 22, 2023

J Cole Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Source: R1 / R1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

J. Cole, as part of The Buyer Group, picked up majority shares for $3 billion.

It looks like the Charlotte Hornets’ biggest fan is now a member of the roster after picking up part ownership of the NBA team thanks to the G.O.A.T. himself, Michael Jordan.

 J. Cole is officially now a part-owner of the Charlotte Hornets after purchasing Michael Jordan’s majority stake in the organization.

The Hornets released a statement on Friday, June 16, revealing J. Cole as part of The Buyer Group — led by Gabe Plotkin, already a minority owner within the Hornets, Rick Schnall, previously a minority owner with the Atlanta Hawks, and country singer Eric Church — who reportedly purchased the franchise from Jordan for $3 billion. The NBA legend had bought the team in 2010 for $275 million and will hold onto a minority stake in the organization.

Do you all think J. Cole is going to put himself in the game?

