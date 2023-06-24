Young Thug Drops New Album, Business Is Business

Young Thug has released his new album Business is Business, despite being currently incarcerated.
Young Thug has dropped a new album off on fans titled Business is Business. Despite being behind bars currently fighting for his freedom amid the YSL RICO trial, Thug made his musical return on Friday, June 23rd. The 15-track project features some of the rapper’s frequent collaborators like Drake, Future, 21 Savage and more. Check out the announcement for the new album below.
