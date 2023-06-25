Queen Latifah Becomes First Female Rapper To Be Honored By Kennedy Center

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Queen Latifah has made history by becoming the first female rapper ever to be honored by the Kennedy Center. On Friday, June 23rd news broke that the legendary artist, actor, and producer would be honored at the Kennedy Center Awards on later this year on December 3rd. Other honorees include Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb of The Bee Gees, and Dionne Warrick.

In a statement, Kennedy Center president said “This year we pay special tribute to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, a uniquely American culture whose constant evolution is one of enduring relevance and impact, reflecting our society as it has grown into an international phenomenon. Hip Hop has been an important, thriving art form here at the Center for a number of years; what a privilege it is to bestow an Honors to the First Lady of Hip-Hop [Queen Latifah] who has inspired us along the way.”

Check Out Queen Latifah’s response to the honor below.