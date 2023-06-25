Lizzo Creates $50,000 Scholarship For College Musicians

Lizzo recently announced a new scholarship to help student musicians pay for college. In a continuation of her Juneteenth Giveback series, Lizzo created the $50,000 Sasha Be Flooting Scholarship in partnership with her alma mater, the University of Houston. In a video announcing the scholarship, Lizzo said
“Today is very close to my heart, near and dear to home, and a milestone for me. It is for any young Black student from Houston, Texas, who has applied to go to [the] University of Houston to study at the Moores School of Music. That was me just a couple [of] years ago, a young Black flute player who just needed a scholarship and someone to believe in them. Now I get to pay it forward. We’ll be announcing who is the winner of that prize very, very soon,” Check out the video below.
