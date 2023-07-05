AFAF: She Suggested That Her Husband Get The Height Surgery To Be Taller!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lori has been married to her husband for over five years. She says that the marriage is great but she has been noticing something different from him lately. Lori is 6 ft in height and her husband is around 5’6, she says neither of them usually stress about the height difference but lately she’s noticed that peoples comments when they are out in public are starting to bother her husband!

She even said that he now keeps a good distance from her when they are walking to make it seem like they aren’t together. To keep it simple, Lori has simply had enough! Once she finally suggested that he look into the new surgery to extend his height he became highly offended! Listen to the full call and let us know your thoughts!

