Drake Reveals A New Collaboration With Nicki Minaj Is On the Way

Published on July 9, 2023

Drake

Source: Marco Torres / @MarcoFromHouston

Drake surprised fans by revealing he has recorded a new musical collaboration with his fellow superstar and former Young Money labelmate, Nicki Minaj. At a July 8th concert date for his It Was All A Blur tour with 21 Savage, Drake shared the exciting news with the crowd by informing them that he and Nicki Minaj have recorded the new track for his upcoming album For All the Dogs.

“Imma give away one thing off the album in Detroit tonight, ‘cuz I got a lot of love for Detroit, so Imma have to tell you, like, me and Nicki Minaj did our first song in like, a really long time,” he revealed, causing the crowd to loudly cheer and applaud. “I got a lot of love for her,” said the rapper. Check out the announcement below.

