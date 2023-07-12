Cam’rom Dropping a New Mixtape on July 28 (Video)

Even though Cam’ron has started his new sport show he is still on the BEST rappers out of the big Apple. He’s working on his new mixtape dropping on July 28.
“Just warming up. @itiswhatitis_talk mixtape July 28…,” Cam penned. “#IIWII the new DEATHROW[.] WELCOME TO THE ROW N-GGA[.] We just got to summer leauge too!! Vegas we here!!! And by da way the old MURDA BACK!!!! @rsvpmase.”
Will yall check out Cam’ron Mixtape?
Check out his Post via IG
-
Jill Scott’s Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America’s Attention & We Can’t Stop Watching It [VIDEO]
-
Don’t Miss The Rocky Mount Independence Day Celebration!
-
Simone Biles Returning To Olympics Competition
-
Joseline Hernandez Seen Shoving Cops, Yelling Slurs During Recent Arrest
-
Greenville July 4th Independence Day Celebration
-
DaBaby Teams Up With Sexyy Red For "Shake Sumn" Remix
-
Here Are All Of The 4th Of July Celebrations In Our Area
-
Tuesday Was (Officially) The Hottest Day On Earth