Cam’rom Dropping a New Mixtape on July 28 (Video)

Published on July 12, 2023

Camron

Even though Cam’ron has started his new sport show he is still on the BEST rappers out of the big Apple.  He’s  working on his new mixtape dropping on July 28.

“Just warming up. @itiswhatitis_talk mixtape July 28…,” Cam penned. “#IIWII the new DEATHROW[.]                                          WELCOME TO THE ROW N-GGA[.] We just got to summer leauge too!! Vegas we here!!!                                                                     And by da way the old MURDA BACK!!!! @rsvpmase.”

Will yall check out Cam’ron Mixtape?

Check out his Post via IG

