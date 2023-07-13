The Weeknd Broke the Record for Highest Tour Attendance

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Diamond certified and award-winning artist The Weeknd just broke the record for highest attendance across two nights with 160,000 at London Stadium. This significant moment took place over the weekend with sold-out back-to-back shows on July 7 and 8 as part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. The tour now holds the record for highest single night attendance for any show at the stadium with 80,000 fans.

The completely sold out 2022 North American leg of the stadium tour was an incredible success, breaking attendance records and grossing $148 million dollars. Following the kick off of the second leg, the global tour has now grossed over $350 million dollars to date.

“It’s incredible to see The Weeknd hit this milestone less than halfway through his massive sold-out European run,” said Omar Al-joulani, President, Touring, Live Nation in an interview. “This historic moment in London shows the global fanbase he has cultivated over the years.”

“On the heels of an enormous, hugely successful U.S. tour, Abel continues to sell at an astounding level across Europe,” said CAA’s Co-Head of North American Touring Darryl Eaton to Variety. “Abel entertained 160,000 fans across two nights at London Stadium, with another show in London to come at Wembley in August 2023. We couldn’t be more proud to work with him and his team on this incredible tour!”

The second leg of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour continues with a show in Brussels, Belgium tomorrow at King Baudouin Stadium before heading to Barcelona, Milan, Paris and more. The Weeknd will also embark on his Latin America run this fall with shows in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and more before wrapping up on October 25 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.