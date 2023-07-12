Is It That Serious? Car Crashes Into Raleigh CVS To Steal ATM

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A car crashed through the front doors of a Raleigh CVS on Wednesday morning in an attempt to steal an ATM machine.

On Wednesday just after 3:30 a.m., the Wake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an attempted burglary after a vehicle crashed into a CVS store at 11000 Creedmoor Road.

After the vehicle crashed into the front of the store, individuals got out and attempted to take the ATM. They were not unsuccessful.

Deputies are searching for the people involved. No one has been taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

A forensics team was at the CVS. Evidence markers could be seen placed outside the doors, and CVS employees were attempting to fix the doors. The glass doors were shattered, and glass and debris were scattered on the ground.