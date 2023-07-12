Chlöe Bailey has announced new cities and dates for The In Pieces Tour. The songstress told fans of the upcoming tour dates in a July 12 Instagram post.

The expanded tour will make stops at a mix of concert halls, venues, and festivals throughout the United States. Chloe’s musical roadshow will begin on August 20 at the Sol Blume Festival in Sacramento, California, and end on September 10 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale. One new date appears to be on the same night and city as the performer’s mentor, Beyoncé, who is currently on the North America leg of the Renaissance World Tour.

Performing with the “Have Mercy” singer on tour is LA-based and producer DJ Rosegold. Check out dates below.

Fans jumped into Chloe’s comments seconds after reading the news of the upcoming dates and locations. “Eat it up tho or we can eat it up,” said one commenter. “Lets goooooo IN PIECES TOURRRRRR!!!!” wrote another.

Promoting her debut album, “In Pieces,” the tour’s first leg ended in May and included cities such as Detroit, New York, and Houston. Surprising fans, Chloe and her sister and “The Little Mermaid” star, Halle, performed together on the last night of the tour.

While on stage, Chloe handed the mic to Halle, sitting in the audience. The two then sang a duet, “Cool People.”

Presale tickets for The In Pieces Tour went on sale on July 12. All tickets will be available on Friday, July 14, at 10:00 am.

Chloe Bailey Announces New Dates For ‘The In Pieces Tour’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com