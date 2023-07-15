Lil Baby Opens A New Seafood Restaurant In Atlanta

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Baby has expanded his ever-growing business portfolio with the unveiling of his new seafood restaurant. The new eatery, named The Seafood Menu Restaurant and Lounge, is located in the University City area of Atlanta, Georgia. The restaurant is a collaboration between Lil Baby and Chad Dillion, who is also the owner of the Boiler Seafood Atlanta. Check out footage of Lil Baby celebrating the opening of the restaurant below.