Lil Baby Opens A New Seafood Restaurant In Atlanta

Published on July 15, 2023

Lil Baby

Source: PEACHEZ INC / Peachez Inc

Lil Baby has expanded his ever-growing business portfolio with the unveiling of his new seafood restaurant. The new eatery, named The Seafood Menu Restaurant and Lounge, is located in the University City area of Atlanta, Georgia. The restaurant is a collaboration between Lil Baby and Chad Dillion, who is also the owner of the Boiler Seafood Atlanta. Check out footage of Lil Baby celebrating the opening of the restaurant below.

 

Lil Baby

