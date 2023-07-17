Listen Live
Basketball

Dwyane Wade is Now Part Owner of WNBA Team

Published on July 17, 2023

Dwyane Wade joins ownership group of hometown sports franchise.  He announced on July 14 he has joined the WNBA’s Chicago Sky ownership group.

“We all talk about support, and support looks different for everyone,” Wade who will be inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame next month, said to ESPN. “And so instead of tweeting out and saying ‘go support the W,’ instead of showing up at the game and supporting, I wanted to take it to that next level, and this was the next level for me.”

Dwyane Wade made a social media post making his announcement.

“There’s something special growing in the WNBA,” Wade said in the post. “Something even more special growing in my hometown. I am excited to be able to invest in the Chicago Sky. The support is amazing, let’s build.”

