Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Jewels Performs Her Latest Single, “Don’t Decline”

In another special episode, Charlotte’s own Jewels stops by the K975 studios to talk with DJ Remedy and give a performance that really got us in our feelings… which is exactly the intention.
With over 40K views YouTube and 1M on TikTok, she is bringing nothing but vibes and meaningful stories with her latest project, Worse For Me. Check out an exclusive performance of her single “Don’t Decline” in the video above!
-
Jill Scott’s Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America’s Attention & We Can’t Stop Watching It [VIDEO]
-
Fun Facts About NBA All-Star Weekend!!!
-
Joseline Hernandez Seen Shoving Cops, Yelling Slurs During Recent Arrest
-
Quavo Spotted with Rumored Boo Erica Fontaine at Usher Concert
-
DaBaby Teams Up With Sexyy Red For "Shake Sumn" Remix
-
WOW! Memphitz Verbally Abuses His Wife Toya Wright (VIDEO)
-
T.I. & The Game Have a Standoff with LAPD at Club
-
Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram Reveals Exactly How Immature He Is [PHOTO]