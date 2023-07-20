Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Jewels Performs Her Latest Single, “Don’t Decline”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In another special episode, Charlotte’s own Jewels stops by the K975 studios to talk with DJ Remedy and give a performance that really got us in our feelings… which is exactly the intention.

With over 40K views YouTube and 1M on TikTok, she is bringing nothing but vibes and meaningful stories with her latest project, Worse For Me. Check out an exclusive performance of her single “Don’t Decline” in the video above!