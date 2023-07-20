Listen Live
Ride With Remedy: Freestyles

Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Jewels Performs Her Latest Single, “Don’t Decline”

Published on July 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

In another special episode, Charlotte’s own Jewels stops by the K975 studios to talk with DJ Remedy and give a performance that really got us in our feelings… which is exactly the intention.

With over 40K views YouTube and 1M on TikTok, she is bringing nothing but vibes and meaningful stories with her latest project, Worse For Me. Check out an exclusive performance of her single “Don’t Decline” in the video above!

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte jewels local artists Ride With Remedy Freestyles

More from K97.5
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close