JAY-Z First Black Male Artist to have 10 Albums Go Double-Platinum

JAY-Z is continuing to run up the score as far as career accolades. According to VIBE, JAY-Z has become the first ever Black male artist to have at least ten solo studio albums to hit double-platinum status.

The achievement comes after RIAA certified Hov’s Blueprint 3 with two million equivalent album sales. Additional certifications include The Black album hitting quadruple platinum. Overall in his career, HOV is measured to have $33.5 million in total sales and counting.

The first Black person to achieve the status was Mariah Carey, who has had eleven double-platinum albums.