Listen Live
Music

JAY-Z First Black Male Artist to have 10 Albums Go Double-Platinum

Published on July 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Michael Rubin All White Party 2023

Source: Michael Rubin (Instagram: @michaelrubin) / Instagram: @michaelrubin)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JAY-Z is continuing to run up the score as far as career accolades. According to VIBE, JAY-Z has become the first ever Black male artist to have at least ten solo studio albums to hit double-platinum status.

The achievement comes after RIAA certified Hov’s Blueprint 3 with two million equivalent album sales. Additional certifications include The Black album hitting quadruple platinum. Overall in his career, HOV is measured to have $33.5 million in total sales and counting.

The first Black person to achieve the status was Mariah Carey, who has had eleven double-platinum albums.

More from K97.5
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close