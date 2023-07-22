Ice Spice Reflects On Meeting Nicki Minaj For The First Time

Ice Spice reflected on her first time meeting her superstar collaborator Nicki Minaj during a sit down interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. During the conversation, Ice Spice revealed how she manifested the life-changing moment, and gave a detailed account of exactly how it happened.
“I was, like, nervous to get there. Once I got there, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m chilling.’ But then I heard her, like, say something, and then I got nervous. When she hugged me, I started crying… I cried, but I walked away. Like, I didn’t say anything to her. I just feel like, ‘Bro, like just the journey.’ You know, I love Nicki, and meeting her was great and everything, but for me, it also just mostly felt like, ‘This is a full circle moment.’ recalled the rapper.
Check out the full interview below.
