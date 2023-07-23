Listen Live
Former President Barack Obama Shows Love To Drake, SZA, & More

Published on July 23, 2023

Barack BDAY

Source: Barack BDAY / Getty

Former president Barack Obama shared his annual summer music playlist, highlighting artists like Drake, SZA, Nas, 2Pac, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, Kelela, Ayra Starr, and more this year. The list contained songs both old and new from an array of different genres, showcasing President Obama’s versatile music taste. “Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed,” said the former head of state. Check out the complete summer playlist and give it a listen below.

