Drake Makes Surprising Fashion Statement In Preparation For New Album

On Thursday, July 20th, Drake surprised spectators as he left his New York City hotel wearing a mask in the shape of a dog’s head. The rapper was headed to his It’s All A Blur Tour show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn when he made the surprising fashion choice. Many fans speculated that Drizzy was using the mask as a promotional technique, possibly to drum up buzz for his forthcoming album, For All The Dogs. Check out video and photos of the rapper sporting the eccentric adornment below.
-
Fun Facts About NBA All-Star Weekend!!!
-
Report: Gillie Da Kid’s Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away
-
Joseline Hernandez Seen Shoving Cops, Yelling Slurs During Recent Arrest
-
Jill Scott’s Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America’s Attention & We Can’t Stop Watching It [VIDEO]
-
Quavo Spotted with Rumored Boo Erica Fontaine at Usher Concert
-
DaBaby Teams Up With Sexyy Red For "Shake Sumn" Remix
-
#NowCarlee Trends on Social Media After Carlee Russell’s Search History is Revealed
-
Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram Reveals Exactly How Immature He Is [PHOTO]