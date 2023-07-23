Drake Makes Surprising Fashion Statement In Preparation For New Album

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

On Thursday, July 20th, Drake surprised spectators as he left his New York City hotel wearing a mask in the shape of a dog’s head. The rapper was headed to his It’s All A Blur Tour show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn when he made the surprising fashion choice. Many fans speculated that Drizzy was using the mask as a promotional technique, possibly to drum up buzz for his forthcoming album, For All The Dogs. Check out video and photos of the rapper sporting the eccentric adornment below.