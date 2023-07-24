If you put your hands on a woman during a Monica performance, be prepared to face Goonica.
A man at a Detroit concert came face-to-face with Monica’s alter-ego, Goonica, when she spotted him putting his hands on a woman during her performance.
The “So Gone” singer stopped her performance to basically tell the man to his face that he should have known better, later telling the crowd she was about to knock the man out with her microphone.
A breakdown of the incident per the Huff Post reads:
Video from Saturday night’s Riverfront Music Festival showed the “Boy Is Mine” singer jumping off the stage to confront the male attacker.
Fans cheered in approval while security guards followed Monica into the crowd.
After the incident, Monica got back on stage and apologized to fans for losing her composure.
“That shit triggered me,” she said. “I seen him punch that lady in the face, I lost my fuckin’ temper. I apologize ya’ll. I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”
The Moment Was Triggering For Monica
Monica was not done talking about the situation hopping the Shade Room’s comment section to explain further what happened, apologizing again for her actions revealing that the incident felt close to home for her because her mother is a domestic abuse victim.
Riverfront Music Festival Vows To Hold The Attacker Accountable
“Truly saddened that an event meant to bring joy and unity to our community was marred by an act of violence” and are currently working with law enforcement to hold the attacker accountable,” he continued.
Shoutout to Monica for stepping up.
Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty
He Should Have Known Better: Monica Jumps Into The Crowd & Turns Into Goonica To Confront Man Punching A Woman During Her Performance was originally published on hiphopwired.com
