Jaylen Brown has signed the richest deal in NBA history. According to ESPN, Brown has inked a five-year, $304 million supermax extension with the Boston Celtics.

Brown and his agent Jason Glushon met with ownership on Sunday to finalize the deal, placing him under contract until the 2028-29 season. Brown now passes Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and his $276 million extension with the Denver Nuggets.

Brown’s teammate Jayson Tatum is eligible for a supermax extension next summer. Last season, Brown averaged 26.6 points on 49% shooting. In the first year of his deal, Brown will make $52.3 million, and in the final year he will make $69.1 million.