Jaylen Brown has signed the richest deal in NBA history. According to ESPN, Brown has inked a five-year, $304 million supermax extension with the Boston Celtics.
Brown and his agent Jason Glushon met with ownership on Sunday to finalize the deal, placing him under contract until the 2028-29 season. Brown now passes Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and his $276 million extension with the Denver Nuggets.
Brown’s teammate Jayson Tatum is eligible for a supermax extension next summer. Last season, Brown averaged 26.6 points on 49% shooting. In the first year of his deal, Brown will make $52.3 million, and in the final year he will make $69.1 million.
-
Fun Facts About NBA All-Star Weekend!!!
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
Report: Gillie Da Kid’s Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away
-
Quavo Spotted with Rumored Boo Erica Fontaine at Usher Concert
-
LeBron James’ Son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Get Ready To Show Your ID To Vote In North Carolina
-
Jill Scott’s Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America’s Attention & We Can’t Stop Watching It [VIDEO]
-
#NowCarlee Trends on Social Media After Carlee Russell’s Search History is Revealed