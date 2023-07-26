Listen Live
Basketball

Jaylen Brown has Signed the Richest Deal in NBA History

Published on July 26, 2023

Jaylen Brown - Hennessy Arena All-Star Weekend at Edison House, Salt Lake City

Source: Getty / Courtesy of Hennessy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jaylen Brown has signed the richest deal in NBA history. According to ESPN, Brown has inked a five-year, $304 million supermax extension with the Boston Celtics.

Brown and his agent Jason Glushon met with ownership on Sunday to finalize the deal, placing him under contract until the 2028-29 season. Brown now passes Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and his $276 million extension with the Denver Nuggets.

Brown’s teammate Jayson Tatum is eligible for a supermax extension next summer. Last season, Brown averaged 26.6 points on 49% shooting. In the first year of his deal, Brown will make $52.3 million, and in the final year he will make $69.1 million.

