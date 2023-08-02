Listen Live
Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Trece 7ev Speaks on Organic Growth of His Career

Published on August 2, 2023

Representing Newark, NJ, Trece 7ev comes through the K975 studios for part 2 of Ride With Remedy Freestyles’ special episode. The artist talks about his latest projects and the importance of having things unfold organically, which has led to him working with the likes of Jay-Z and Redman. We’re also joined by BIG 7 & Walter Byrd, who also play their parts in helping Trece7ev push his brand forward. We’re also treated to a freestyle and a performance of his track, “Talk.”

Watch the full interview and check out his latest single, “Standards,” on all platforms!

