Ayeeedubb

Say What?! You Can Buy The Microphone Cardi B Threw At Fan!

Published on August 2, 2023

Cardi B pregnancy reveal

Source: AB+DM / AB+DM

Cardi B was highly upset when a fan threw water on her at a recent performance and Cardi threw her microphone at the concert goer.

Well, someone found that microphone and put it up for auction on eBay! The seller says that all of the proceeds will be going to charity and they started the bid at $500.00.

At this time, the bid is currently at $75,000!

Will you be placing a bid on this hip hop item? Check out the listing to see!

https://www.ebay.com/itm/145219511296?mkevt=1&mkcid=1&mkrid=711-53200-19255-0&campid=5336456351&toolid=10001&customid=1013X497480X9de97a1d302291797238ae2a6a13b3cb

