Adopt A Kitty For Just Five Dollars This Friday!

SAFE Haven is hosting a Clear the Shelters event on August 11 from 11 am to 5 pm. During this “Felines for Five” event, adoption fees are only $5!
It is going to be a busy day. Here are some things you need to know.
- Prepare for the heat. We will only be able to allow a certain number of people in our shelter at a time. We have tents and chairs set up outside our shelter and are providing water throughout the day. We will also have free snacks and games for the kids.
- When you arrive, we will have volunteers on hand to help you fill out an adoption interest survey, answer your questions and get you in the “queue” to visit the cats. You can complete an adoption interest survey in advance online.
- We will be updating adoptions as they happen. You can meet the cats online but keep in mind that our website might not update immediately.
- You must be 21 years or older to adopt.
- Bring a plastic carrier if you have one; a top-loading carrier is best but not required. No cardboard carriers, please. We will have carriers for sale and short-term rental at the event.
- The adoptions on Clear the Shelters day will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. But don’t worry – we have lots of wonderful cats available throughout the day.
- We cannot hold any cats/kittens on Clear the Shelters day. All adoptees must leave the shelter that day at the time of adoption.
- Although we are reducing our adoption fees for Clear the Shelters, we do have cat toys and supplies available for purchase. In addition, we welcome your donations. We take cash, checks, and all major credit cards.
- If we CLEAR THE SHELTER before we are scheduled to close at 5 pm, we will use social media and our website to let everyone know!
- The staff and volunteers at SAFE Haven for Cats are here to help you find your next wonderful family member. We want to give everyone the individual attention they need. Your patience and courtesy are much appreciated!
