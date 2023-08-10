Tekashi 6ix9ine has once again run afoul of the law. If he thought snitching on half of Brooklyn years ago was going to keep him out of cuffs, he was dead wrong.
TMZ is reporting that the most hated man in the rap game was pinched by authorities in Florida on Wednesday (Aug. 9) for “failing to appear in court” over three speeding tickets he earned himself this past June. Why he would skip such a modest court hearing is anyone’s guess, but he was taken into Palm Beach County Jail where he was booked and held for three hours before posting $2,000 bail.
TMZ reports:
Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested In Florida For Skipping Court Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com
