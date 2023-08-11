Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip Hop This Saturday in Raleigh!

The City of Raleigh celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop on August 12 and you’re invited join to the party!
The day’s itinerary will be brimming with music, culture, performances, art, vendors, food, and numerous activities, encompassing both free and ticketed events.
Below is a schedule of what you can expect.
10 am – 12 pm: Hip Hop Symposium (FREE)
Local scholars and industry experts discuss Hip Hop and how it shaped culture in Raleigh. Location: City of Raleigh Museum
12 pm – 4 pm: Block Party (FREE)
Classic cars, graffiti artists, dance performances, DJ battles, vendors, and food trucks take over Downtown Raleigh. Two stages will occupy Fayetteville Street spanning from outside the Raleigh Eyewitness News Center to the Capital.
6 pm – 10 pm: Raleigh’s Sneaker Ball (Ticketed Event)
The Sneaker Ball honors the city’s most influential contributors of Hip Hop and celebrates legends in the industry. ABC11 Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy emcees the festivities beginning with a Red Carpet Event from 6-7 pm followed by DJ Skills, Brand Nubian, and Terminator X performing. Tickets for the event can be purchased here. Location: Raleigh Union Station
The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop is presented by the City of Raleigh Museum.
