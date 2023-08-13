Latto Shares Her Thoughts On Uplifting Other Women In Rap Music

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In honor of Hip-Hop celebrating its 50th Anniversary, rapper Latto sat down with PEOPLE to discuss the genre and the responsibility she feels to uplift her fellow women in the Hip Hop space.

“It’s been a long time coming for women in rap. I think it is just my duty to do that. We’ve been going 10 times as hard for equal recognition as the men, and I just think it’s my responsibility to bring others up as I go. I see how hard they work and how hard we have to go to literally just get equal recognition. So it’s like, ‘Let me do my part.’ I hope that I’m leaving behind a legacy of just confidence and empowerment for women, and maybe just like an escape from your everyday life and just turn on some Latto and feel empowered, feel like anything is possible, and I’m not taking no for an answer,” said the rapper.