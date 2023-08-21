Drake Checks Fan After Throwing His Book At Him On Stage

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If you are attending a Drake concert please act accordingly. Drizzy checked a fan for throwing his book at him.

As spotted in People, the Toronto, Canada native recently performed at the San Francisco date of his It’s All A Blur tour. During a brief intermission an attendee felt the need to toss their copy of Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham at the “Way 2 Sexy” MC. The ticket holder seemed to throw the printed work with some force as it nearly hit Champagne Papi in the head.

Thankfully he caught the book mid air and avoided the embarrassing moment. “You lucky I’m quick,” he told the fan. “I would have had to beat your ass if that hit me in the face”. While he made it clear he didn’t take too kindly to the fan throwing the book Drake has been literally showered with gifts during this concert series. Throughout the Blur tour women of all ages and sizes have been throwing their bras at Aubrey. So much so he expressed disappointment at his Montreal, Canada when the ladies did not throw any undergarments at all.

“I would just like to say, before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don’t have no bras, and I’m deeply disappointed,” he told the crowd. “But don’t start throwing shoes and phones and sh*t. If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it ’cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something.”

You can see Drake catch the book below.

