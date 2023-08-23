Nia Long Seeks Primary Custody Of Son With Ime Udoka

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nia Long has officially filed court documents to request primary custody of her 11-year-old son with former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka. In the filing, the beloved actress claims that Udoka has “failed” to support their son.

The papers were filed by Nia Long in Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 14, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight. The outlet obtained the documents and combed through the fine print. In the papers, Long is asking for legal and physical custody of their boy, but is asking that Udoka has, “reasonable visitation to Respondent consistent with the child’s best interest.”

Udoka, who now sits as the head coach for the Houston Rockets, has not made a response to the filing nor has a judge ruled on the matter. As ET notes, Long’s filing comes almost a year after she and Udoka split after an explosive scandal took place in Boston with allegations of affairs with a woman who worked for the Celtics organization coming forth.

As previously reported, Udoka was suspended by the Celtics in the wake of the scandal going wide and eventually signed with the Houston Rockets. The Rockets, although stacked with young talent, had by most accounts a dismal 2022-23 NBA campaign with hopes that Udoka can bring the winning touch he displayed in Boston to the Texas team.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka were together for 13 years according to reports.

