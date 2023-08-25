K97.5
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Who’s The Highest Paid Rapper Turned Actor?

Published on August 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Men's Health Celebrates #HipHop50 Busta Rhymes, Common, 50 Cent, Ludacris, Method Man & Wiz Khalifa cover September Issue

Source: Shayan Asgharnia / Men’s Health

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Check out the highest grossing Rappers turned Actor.

Did you guest right?

Check out the results via IG @Ludacris

More from K97.5
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close