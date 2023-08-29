Wren Memorial Library Announces Programs and Events in September

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Wren Memorial Library is excited to announce new events during the month of September for the Chatham County community to enjoy. The following events are free and open to the public.

Falls Prevention Cooking Demonstration

Monday, September 18th, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Join Wren Memorial Library for a cooking demonstration on foods that help the body stay balanced and strong. This demonstration will be presented by Tara Gregory with the N.C. Cooperative Extension – Chatham County Center.

Safe Kids Car Seat Checks

Tuesday, September 19th, 11:00 a.m.

Certified child passenger technicians from the Chatham County Public Health Department and Safe Kids Chatham County will provide free car seat checks and discuss the best ways to protect kids in vehicles.

Disaster Preparedness

Thursday, September 28th, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

A representative from the North Carolina Department of Insurance will host an information session around disaster preparedness. The session will highlight practical insurance information and tips for making sure residents are ready when storms and disasters come to the area. What individuals and families do before and after a disaster event can make all the difference.

Wren Memorial Library is located at 500 N 2nd Avenue, Siler City, 27344.

