What’s the Highest Grossing Hip Hop Film?

| 08.30.23
Straight Outta Compton

While we celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop. Lets not forget some of the iconic Hip Hop Films.                                                        What movies come to mine when you think back over the years.

What’s your Top 5? Did your movie make the Top 5?

Check out the Top 5 Highest Grossing Hip Hop Films via IG @boardroom

