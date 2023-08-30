K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The family of Blac Youngsta is moving a step closer to gaining clarity on the death of the Memphis rapper’s younger brother. Memphis police have named a suspect in the case and an arrest warrant was issued earlier this week.

Local outlet Action 5 News reports that Randy Ewing is a suspect in the murder of Tomanuel Benson, who was shot and killed on August 18 in the morning hours near a South Memphis gas station. Sammie Benson is the birth name of Blac Youngsta.

It isn’t known if Ewing and Benson were known to one another ahead of the shooting, but police have published Ewing’s photo to one of its social media accounts.

From MPD’s Facebook page:

MEMPHIS, TN – On August 18, 2023, at 9:37 a.m., officers responded to the 500 Block of South Parkway East regarding a shooting. Officers made the scene and found Tomanuel Benson with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

During the investigation, Randy Ewing was identified as the person responsible for the homicide.

Randy Ewing is currently wanted for 2nd Degree Murder and two counts of Criminal Attempt 2nd Degree Murder.

Blac Youngsta eventually spoke out about the loss of his brother. He took to his Instagram Stories feed to express his grief and added that he was going to “make the world pay.”

“I Love U My Baby Brother Rest Up,” Blac Youngsta wrote. “I’m Gone Make The World Pay. I Swear To God. Nobody Safe. Standing Over Everybody. Everybody. 4LIFE.”

Our condolences to the Benson family and Blac Youngsta.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

Police Name Suspect In Murder Of The Brother Of Blac Youngsta was originally published on hiphopwired.com