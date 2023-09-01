JAY-Z, Team Roc Providing Legal Aid To Wisconsin Man Wrongfully & Brutally Arrested

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

JAY-Z is once again using his influence to aid those in need, specifically those who are victims of shady law enforcement.

Spotted on TMZ Hip Hop, JAY-Z and Roc Nation are coming to the aid of a Wisconsin man who was wrongfully and violently arrested, and despite the police admitting they threw coughs on the wrong man, he is still facing charges.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

TMZ Hip Hop has learned Jay-Z’s Team ROC org has enlisted powerhouse lawyer Alex Spiro to rep Jermelle English Jr. and his family … in hopes of getting all charges dropped, and possibly to sue the Kenosha PD.

Team ROC Managing Director Dania Diaz tells TMZ Hip Hop, “The reckless arrest of Jermelle English Jr. and the careless endangerment of his infant child by the Kenosha Police Department is an absolute travesty … the Team ROC team is here to support Jermelle and his family through this traumatic experience, demand justice and hold the Kenosha police officers accountable.”

Kenosha PD’s Leo Viola tells us the department is still undergoing an internal investigation, and plans to be extremely transparent with the public once it’s completed. He adds, the Dept. initiated its probe without any outside pressure.

What Exactly Went Down That Day

According to reports, English Jr. was mistaken for a suspect in a hit-and-run. A Black couple and a child involved in an accident ran towards the Kenosha, Wisconsin Applebee’s.When police officers arrived, employees pointed them toward English Jr., sitting with his family at the time. In a video captured by an employee, English Jr. can be seen holding his child as the cops approach him. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vyBKMLR5PmE “He tried to go the other way, and they eventually tackled him into a wall, and the baby had his head on the wall. They had at least four cops on his back,” said restaurant manager Jennifer Harris. “At least a cop or two, each grabbing his arm. And still, one cop punching him over and over again in his face.” Witnesses in the restaurant during the incident said English Jr. and his family were there well before the incident took place. Police later realized they had the wrong man when they found the family they were looking for hiding in the Applebee’s bathroom. Even though he was cleared, police still had the audacity to charge him and the woman he was with, Shanya Boyd, with disorderly conduct, resisting and obstructing an officer. Boyd was also accused of marijuana possession. Spiro is working to get all of the charges dismissed. The Kenosha PD has launched its internal investigation into the incident. — Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

