LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Actor Danny Masterson will spend three decades behind bars.
The former “That ’70s Show” actor was convicted earlier this year of raping two women. A case involving a third woman was dismissed after a mistrial was declared and prosecutors decided not to retry Masterson.
On Thursday, a Los Angeles judge sentenced Masterson to 30 years in prison after hearing victim impact statements from the three women. His legal team had asked the judge for a new trial but was rejected.
Masterson was accused of drugging his victims’ drinks so he could rape them. The 47-year-old had faced up to life in prison.
“That 70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years was originally published on wibc.com
