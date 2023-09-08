Mayor Eric Adams Claims Cost of Migrants “Will Destroy” NYC

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Mayor Eric Adams is under fire for explosive comments regarding the cost of migrants entering New York City from southern states at a town hall.

At a town hall organized by his office on the Upper West Side in Manhattan on Wednesday night (September 6th), Adams delivered his strongest comments to date on the consistent flow of migrants into the city and their impact on its resources. “Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this,” he said before continuing, “This issue will destroy New York City. … All of us are going to be impacted by this. I said it last year when we had 15,000, and I’m telling you now at 110,000. The city we knew, we’re about to lose.”

He spoke about the financial ramifications of migrants coming into the city who get aid through the city’s law guaranteeing a right to shelter for those who are in need. “Every community in this city is going to be impacted,” Adams said before pointing to projections that state that New York City could see sizable budget cuts to cover a $12 billion deficit. To date, 200 emergency sites and traditional city shelters have taken in 60,000 people who have crossed the southern border of the U.S., arriving in the city through buses.

The mayor also voiced his frustrations with President Joe Biden and his administration over not providing enough support to the city during the situation. The White House released a statement defending their response, highlighting the $140 million in federal funds given to the city and New York State, firmly stating that “only Congress can reform our broken immigration system and provide additional resources to communities across the country.”

Adams’ comments were quickly amplified by Republican leaders – some of whom applauded the busing of migrants from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott and other southern states. “It has gotten so bad, even the leaders of Democrat strongholds like New York City and Massachusetts are throwing in the towel,” GOP House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California said in a statement to the press. His fellow Democrats and immigrant advocates have chastised the mayor for his comments. “The mayor should know better. The contributions of the immigrant community here have been seismic,” said New York Immigration Coalition executive director Murad Awawdeh.

