Former Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Erica Mena is now apologizing after she got the boot from the reality TV series for a disgustingly racist comment she made about cast member Spice.
Spotted on TMZ, Erica Mena is singing a different tune after VH1 fired her.
Speaking exclusively with the celebrity gossip site, Mena says she is sorry for calling Spice a monkey on a past episode of the popular VH1 reality series.
She insists there was no racist intent behind her words.
Per TMZ:
The ex-‘Love & Hip Hop’ star — who was booted from the show for hurling the word — tells TMZ … “I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness. My choice of words was wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I said.”
Erica ends with this … “That said, I do understand the gravity of what I said and want to use my platform to promote inclusivity and equality.”
A Recap of Erica Mena’s Heada** Behavior
We shall see if Mena’s apology is enough to regain her job. We won’t be shocked if VH1 decides to bring her back on.
—
Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Getty
Erica Mena Says Sorry After Getting Booted From ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta,’ Claims She Wasn’t Being Racist was originally published on hiphopwired.com
