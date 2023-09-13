Free Alzheimer’s Educational Conference On October 18th In Raleigh

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free Alzheimer’s & Caregiving Educational Conference for Raleigh-Durham area residents on Wednesday, October 18 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm ET at the Hilton Raleigh North Hills Hotel (3415 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh) as part of its 2023 national Educating America Tour. The free conference is open to everyone and will allow participants to learn from experts in the field of Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, and caregiving. To register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour. Advanced registration is highly recommended.

“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about. Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you are a caregiver or just want to learn more about brain health, we invite you to join us on October 18.”

Sessions during the AFA conference will include:

Brain Changes: Seeing More Than Just Loss– Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses cause changes in cognitive function, and further changes in brain activity and symptoms occur as the disease progresses. Teepa Snow, MS, OTR/L, FAOTA, will discuss the value of recognizing the retained abilities of various states of brain change. She will also provide examples of ways in which these abilities can be used to promote a sense of control and self-direction, resulting in more positive interactions.

Teepa Snow is an Occupational Therapist with over 40 years of clinical and academic experience. She is one of the leading educators on dementia and best care practices in the country. Her experiences led her to the development of the GEMS® State Model and the Positive Approach® training strategies. She is the Owner and Founder of Positive Approach to Care® (PAC), which provides online and in-person education and products to support those living with brain change, with the mission of creating a more inclusive global community. She also leads Snow Approach, a nonprofit organization based in Hillsborough, North Carolina

Advances in Alzheimer’s Disease, Diagnosis & Treatment– There are a lot of promising research studies and clinical trials working to bring us closer towards finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Early diagnosis is of utmost importance since it not only benefits the individual by providing prompt treatment, it also affords greater opportunity to participate in clinical trials. Daniel Parker, MD, will review exciting advances in the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as explain what a clinical trial is and the potential benefits of enrolling in one. Dr. Parker is a geriatrician, memory disorders specialist, and physician scientist, and an Assistant Professor in Geriatric Medicine and Neurology at Duke University School of Medicine.

Riding the Roller Coaster of Caregiving– Caring for someone with a dementia-related illness is a labor of love, but it can also be very stressful and lead to a variety of emotions, including stress, guilt, anxiety, and frustration. Lisa Levine, CDP, CMDCP, will explore the many emotions that go hand-in-hand with caring for someone with dementia, offer tips on how to constructively work through these emotions, and provide resources to help.

Ms. Levine is the Senior Director of Programs for Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, where she is responsible for educational outreach and the implementation and evaluation of programs and services. She has extensive experience working in skilled nursing facilities.

Free, confidential memory screenings will be conducted throughout the day.

For more information or to register for the October 18 conference, visit www.alzfdn.org/tour. Those who cannot participate in the conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline by calling 866-232-8484 or web chatting at www.alzfdn.org by clicking the blue and white chat icon in the right-hand corner of the page. The web chat feature is available in more than 90 languages.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Free Alzheimer’s Educational Conference On October 18th In Raleigh was originally published on foxync.com