Check out the 2023 VMAs Salute to Hip Hop 50 (Video)

The tribute opened up with Grandmaster Flash scratching and cutting on the 1’s and 2’s while pioneers of Hip Hop The Furious Five rock the classic HIT “The Message”. Then classic duo Slick Rick & Doug Fresh came out and rocking “The Show”. Doug Fresh was killing Beat Box and even hit the Doug with some back up dancer. Next Nicki Minaj performed her classic “Itty Bitty Piggy” as well as her recent single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” Weezy followed up behind her by performing his hit “A Milli.” After the Young Money founder exited the stage, LL COOL J made his grand entrance in the middle of the audience with the classic “I Am Bad” record. After he rocked “Mama Said Knock You Out” he joined the legendary Darryl “DMC” McDaniels for a special performance of “Rock Box” where LL COOL J stud in for RUN and went back and forward with DMC. They ending set with Run-DMC and Aerosmiths’ “Walk This Way” and everyone involved with the tribute came back out on stage to close out the set.

Watch the entire performance via YouTube